Glenwood Springs’ new payback system helps tap into water sustainability 

The City of Glenwood Springs is offering rebates to encourage increased water efficiency.

“It’s all part of achieving our community goals for sustainability,” Public Works Director Matt Langhorst said, in a news release.

The city rebates are available for water-efficient faucets, showerheads, toilets, clothes washers, dishwashers, water heaters and sprinkler system parts, along with removing irrigated turf.

“Our energy-efficiency rebates have helped reduce Glenwood Springs’ demand on the electric grid over the past decade, and we’re aiming to do the same thing with these rebates to prevent waste and reduce our water consumption,” Langhorst said in the release.

The rebates range from $50 to $100, but the turf replacement project can qualify for up to $2,000.

The Garfield Clean Energy is managed by Clean Energy Economy for the Region (CLEER) offers the application forms for the rebates on their website under the buildings tab.

The city is funding the program with $50,000 from its water fund and an additional $25,000 grant from the Colorado Water Conservation Board, the release states.

This program not only alleviates drought impacts in the region, but it also helps with the excess sediment from Glenwood Canyon after the Grizzly Creek fire damage.

“The less water we have to treat and supply, the easier it is to treat higher-sediment water,” Langhorst said in the release.

Conserving water draws less water from the rivers and streams, which benefits aquatic life and local ecosystems, so the city will also be rewarding residents and businesses for conserving water, Langhorst said in the release.

“According to the Environmental Protection Agency, replacing just one inefficient old showerhead with a new WaterSense-labeled one can lower the average family’s combined water and energy bill savings by up to $70 per year,” Langhorst said in the release.

Irrigated Landscape Buyback rebate

Traditional lawns are expensive and entail a lot of water for the local arid climate. They impose extra demand on the rivers, streams and local water systems, the release states.

The new buyback rebate will pay local residents of Glenwood Springs who pay for Glenwood Water $2 per square foot of irrigated, established, non-native lawn that they remove and replace with water-smart landscaping, up to 1,000 square feet, the release states.

The city sees this as a strategic approach because it can achieve both high impact and high visibility, Langhorst said in the release.

According to the EPA, replacing 1,000 square feet of turf with water-efficient landscaping can save up to 40,000 gallons of water per year.

There are other forms of water conservation rebates for lawn care like rain, flow or soil moisture sensors, along with other water-efficient parts that can be purchased for your lawn.

There is also a modest rebate on the cost of an irrigation audit to determine the best bang-for-the-buck measures. Funding is limited.

A full list of rebates and application forms can be found at the Garfield Clean Energy website, garfield cleanenergy.org/gwsw-rebates.