Glenwood Springs New Year’s Eve fireworks display still on

Fireworks fill the air during the New Years Eve celebration in Glenwood Springs on Dec. 31, 2020.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Don’t let any new variants get you down this New Year’s Eve. Pyrotechnics will still light up the night’s sky above Glenwood Springs.

City of Glenwood Springs spokesperson Bryana Starbuck said on Wednesday spikes in COVID-19 variant omicron have not called for cancellation of the city’s New Year’s Eve event, saying, “We’re still on.”

“We’ll have our fabulous downtown lights and decorations, and a snowy winter wonderland,” she said.

Ushering in 2022 with a bang, the Glenwood Springs is slated to host its annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display at 7 p.m. Friday. Meanwhile, the city will host live music, free giveaways, hot cocoa and face paintings at Bethel Plaza from 3-8 p.m.

Giveaways up for grabs include blankets, hats and other apparel and swag.

To allow for a safe setback during the fireworks display, there will be about a 30-minute traffic hold on Devereaux Road starting at 6:50 p.m, a city news release states.

“This year’s fireworks display will be similar to last year with long range fireworks viewable from most parts of town,” the release states. “Fireworks will be discharged from Two Rivers Park which will be closed to the public during the fireworks display. Avoid the crowd and watch from home or if you plan to watch from downtown, please remember social distance and consider wearing a face mask.”

Anyone wishing to access Iron Mountain Hot Springs during this time can use the Midland Avenue entrance near exit 114 off Interstate 70 then follow Devereux to Centennial Road, the release states. Access to Glenwood Caverns, hotels and the Land Rover dealership will remain open via Colorado Highway 6 and 24.

STAYING SAFE

Going out or hosting a party this New Year’s Eve does require a few safety precautions, according to Garfield County Public Health officials.

Public Health Specialist Mason Hohstadt, who’s overseen local COVID-19 data since the pandemic started in March 2020, said it’s still OK to enjoy this year’s festivities. However, there are several ways to safely do so.

“Pitkin County has seen quadruple the amount of cases and similarly in Eagle County,” Hohstadt said on Tuesday. “The cases are now here, and the thing we want people to understand is, there are harm reduction activities.”

Though there’s no limit on how many people can show up to a party, Hohstadt said, if it’s possible, try to keep gatherings small. Meanwhile, if any prospective party attendees show noticeable signs of fever or coughing, maybe ask them not to join.

In addition, anyone who contracts COVID-19 after attending New Year’s celebration should immediately notify the people they were around, Hohstadt said.

Another way to avoid or reduce the transmission of COVID-19 is to limit yourself to attending one New Year’s Eve’s party rather than multiple.

“Instead of attending three invites, go to one,” Hohstadt said.

For hosts, try pouring snacks into separate bowls instead of having everyone grab food from one communal bowl. And with champagne flowing around, don’t share drinks and glasses, Hohstadt said.

Also, wearing a mask inside helps reduce the risk of spread.

Currently, the new variant omicron has increased its presence among more young people in Garfield County. Since Nov. 30, Garfield County has logged 32 cases for kids 0-4 years old; 31 for kids between 5-9; and 39 between 10-14.

While Garfield County did see a spike in cases after Thanksgiving, Hohstadt said there’s a potential it could happen again following the final holiday season of 2021.

“Think about all of those things that maybe we kind of take for granted,” Mason. “Try and have the fun that you can but note that ultimately that you are the person who is responsible for your health. We can give you these guidelines, but if you’re not willing to take them into consideration, that’s as much as we can do to help you.”

For Hohstadt, he personally plans to take safety precautions as he prepares to join in on a small birthday party for his mother.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “We continue to learn more about this virus every day, and I’m hopeful that within the next year it is not the fire that it can be in terms of things coming down the road.

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com