Glenwood Springs’ North Landing could become community gateway

Pedestrians make their way over the Grand Avenue pedestrian bridge near the north landing where the old Grand Avenue Bridge used to connect at Sixth and Pine streets 2019.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

A vacant grass field that sits where the Grand Avenue Bridge used to cross the river could become a place for community members and visitors alike to gather and enjoy downtown, according to design ideas at a recent open house.

“This year is all about finalizing design,” Bryana Starbuck, the public information officer for Glenwood.

Starbuck said the city is working to “activate” the Sixth Street corridor completely.

North Landing is what the city calls the parcel of land next to Sixth Street, and both will be large ongoing projects for the city this year.

This will be a great place to tie together the area, while also helping to build community, which is something that’s really important to us, Starbuck said.

The open house was held at the Community Recreation Center on Wednesday, allowing residents to weigh in on decisions like whether there should be tiered seating, a little performance area, vendors either permanent or temporary, and a bathroom.

City staff then showed a map of the area with cost expenses, so people could decide where these aspects will go depending on expenses like putting a permanent vendor where utility lines run underground, or where natural hills might affect tiered seating.

This area really needs something like this, like the hangout spot,” said Hannah Klausman, the director of community and economic development. “It’s not a restaurant, it’s not a business. It really is like, you can go to all those places and then you can take a moment and just hang out. I personally love spaces like that.”

Showing the community members different possibilities for the space, the city lets them rate the favorability between permanent or temporary vendors, a public bathroom, a public bathroom connected to a permanent vendor, a performance space, tiered seating and more.

Then, they gave attendees red, yellow and green stickers to show levels of preference with red being bad and green being good. Those who participated preferred no trees removed.

It gives the city a good idea of what to give to the designers, Jillian Sutherland, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority said.

“When we were doing the Look Book public process to determine what people really wanted to see from the space, a lot of folks talked about performance space being important,” Sutherland said. “What we don’t want to do is a performance space where if a band is not playing, it just looks like an empty shell, so we’re calling it a multipurpose space.”

The city is aiming to have the construction picture ready this year to get a better idea when they can break ground, Starbuck said. Sixth Street will also be seeing construction designs coming soon.