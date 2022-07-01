Glenwood Springs oncologist expands services to Memorial Regional Health in Craig

Dr. Stephen Mayer, oncologist and hematologist out of Glenwood Springs, who is now welcoming clients at Memorial Regional Hospital.

Valley View Cancer Center/Courtesy Photo

The Memorial Regional Health is gaining additional oncology services through a partnership with Calaway Young Cancer Center at Valley View.

Stephen Mayer, oncologist and hematologist from Calaway Young Cancer Center, is expanding his services to Craig. Mayer will be available for appointments at Memorial Regional Health on the first Wednesday of every month.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to provide cancer care to the Craig community and continue to help my patients make informed decisions about their treatment options,” Mayer said.

Mayer became a physician as a second career after fifteen years of working as a molecular biologist. Board certified in oncology and internal medicine, Mayer made the transition because he wanted to help patients through their cancer diagnosis.

Mayer has several areas of focus, including gastrointestinal, prostate, bladder, kidney, gynecologic, melanoma, neuroendocrine, breast, lung, hematologic malignancies and benign hematology.

“Having cancer is complex and I want to be able to help people through that,” Mayer said. “One of the main reasons I became an oncologist is because I appreciate the depth of the relationships that I form with patients who have serious, scary and often life-threatening illnesses.”

Mayer graduated from Boston University School of Medicine and advanced his training by completing a Clinical Fellowship in Medical Oncology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center through Harvard Medical School.

Memorial Regional Health has a dedicated infusion center, which was added when the new medical offices opened in 2019. Prior to the opening of the infusion center, chemotherapy and other infusion treatments were administered through the hospital.

Now with the expansion of Mayer’s services to Memorial Regional Health, Craig patients will be able to have in-person office visits with his oncology team.

Mayer is now welcoming patients at Memorial Regional Health in Craig. For appointments or more information, call 970-945-6535 or visit vvcancercenter.org.