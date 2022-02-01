Glenwood Springs opens FAB grant application process

Starting Tuesday, Glenwood Springs’ application process for Financial Advisory Board grants is open to nonprofit organizations, government agencies and tax-supported entities, a news release states.

Grant applications can be submitted to receive monies for funding human services, special events, tourism promotion and other public purposes deemed appropriate by city council.

Applications for the 2022 grant cycle are due by 5 p.m. on April 13 and are available at COGS.us/FABgrant . Applications must be submitted in full online in a single PDF file.

Individuals are limited to one application per grant cycle and submitting an application doesn’t guarantee a grant will be received, the news release states.

If an application does not meet the 2022 requirements for a FAB grant, city staff was directed by council not to present the paperwork to the reviewing body.

The city’s goal for paying out awarded grants is June, according to city documents.

Contact Glenwood Springs Chief Operating Officer Steve Boyd by email at steve.boyd@cogs.us for questions about the application requirements and the grant approval process.