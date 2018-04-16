Glenwood Springs, other area teachers join statewide rallies

More than 30 teachers stood in front of three flagpoles on Grand Avenue at Glenwood Springs High School early Monday morning, waving cardboard signs and cheering as morning commuters drove by honking, in support of their rally.

The high school teachers, almost all wearing red, were apart of a much larger movement, in which teachers all over the state are protesting low pay, the "lack of funding for education in the state," and legislation that they say makes it difficult to raise tax money for the school system.

Although Glenwood's high school teachers kept their protest to 20 minutes, scheduling it before school hours outside of the building, other educators in the state had a much different approach.

According to The Associated Press, an entire school district cancelled its classes in lieu of the protests that would be held at the state Capitol in Denver on Monday because so many of its teachers would be absent from school.

Englewood Schools Superintendent Wendy Rubin told the AP that more than 70 percent of the district’s schoolteachers had planned to be at the protests, thus, sparking the district-wide class cancellation.

"I just feel like Colorado has a lot of good going for it in the economy and that's not really filtering down to public education," said Rob Norville, a science teacher at Glenwood Springs High School, who is also the representative for the local chapter of the state teacher's union.

Recommended Stories For You

"We are at the bottom of funding for education in Colorado and I feel like our students deserve more and our teachers deserve more," Norville said.

"Colorado is 46th in the nation for funding education and $2,700 below the national average in per pupil funding," Autumn Rivera, a science teacher at Glenwood Springs Middle School and the school’s representative to the Roaring Fork Community Education Association, wrote in a Facebook message to the Post Independent.

"This is not what is best for students. Our community has been so supportive of our school and it is now time for the state legislators to get on board," she said.

The teacher protests came the same day that state lawmakers were discussing Senate Bill 200, a controversial bill that provides retirement funds and other benefits to teachers and other public employees in the state. Teachers at the Denver rally said they'd be waiting on news from that hearing.