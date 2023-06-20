Glenwood Springs parking enforcement is back, and fees doubled

Code enforcement is back in full swing with a new enforcement officer in town.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

If you haven’t noticed, the city of Glenwood Springs is ticketing for parking again.

“We have always been doing enforcement,” Glenwood Springs Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck said. “It’s all about managing priorities given the number of officers and everything else going on in town and so taking care of general public safety is at the top of the list and then parking enforcement happens as time allows.”

The city recently hired a new code enforcement officer, which means you can no longer park all day in a two-hour parking spot and gamble getting away with it.

“We were hiring for that position and that just took us a while to get it filled,” Starbuck said. “Now that we have a dedicated person, it’s expanded our capacity to respond to all of our parking rules downtown.”

Motorists are encouraged to read the signage on the street before parking in the downtown core because parking fines also doubled from $20 to $40.

“You doubled my parking fines, which I found out after you started your code enforcement a little more vigorously,” local businessperson Greg Rippy said with a smile at a Council meeting on June 15.

Citation Fees Old New Fine minimum $15 $50 Fine maximum Determined by court Determined by court Speeding 10-19 above limit $100 $150 Speeding 20-24 above limit $100 $250 Parking Fees General violations $20 $40 Parking 15′ near fire hydrant $20 $40 Disabled parking space $100 $125 2023 Fee Increases

Chalking cars will also become a thing of the past, with the city looking into getting a digital system for parking code enforcement.

“We’re working on acquiring license plate readers, which will temporarily just make it so that we can more quickly and reliably check to see how long folks have been parking downtown,” Starbuck said.

There are multiple free lots a couple blocks from the downtown core of Glenwood Springs, like the Ninth Street and Cooper Avenue parking garage, the lot across from the Glenwood Springs Branch Library and the lot next to Slope & Hatch on Seventh Street.

There is also the Ride Glenwood which circles throughout town for free.

Starbuck said that with how competitive parking can be downtown there have been conversations happening about possible paid parking in the future, but nothing too soon.

“It’s no secret that our downtown, like many downtowns across Colorado and even the US, is a competitive parking environment and particularly the parking that is closest to our businesses and amenities is the most popular,” Starbuck said. “I certainly think that the conversation around parking downtown will continue — no formal action on it.”