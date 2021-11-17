Glenwood Springs places four on Western Slope League all-conference roster

Glenwood High School’s Charlotte Olszweski spikes the ball at Aspen on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, inside the AHS gymnasium. The Skiers won, 3-2.

Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.

A strong frontcourt presence landed four Demons on the 4A Western Slope League volleyball all-conference roster following the fall season.

Senior middle blocker Charlotte Olszewski and junior setter Mattea Enewold landed on the first team. Senior libero Kenzie Winder and sophomore setter Rilyn Goluba were named honorable mentions.

“We had a good season overall,” Glenwood Springs interim coach — who has since resigned — Lynn Goluba said. “We are fairly young and we had an opportunity for the younger girls to get a lot of experience on the court this season.”

According to MaxPreps data, Enewold led league play with 52 blocks, nearly double second place. Enewold was the only qualified player with more than a block per set in the 10-match interleague season. She was also fourth with 181 assists.

“Mattea ended the season in the top 10 for blocking, assists, kills, aces and hitting,” Goluba said. “She obviously is a solid all-around player.”

Olszewski finished third in league play with a .277 hitting percentage while holding down the middle of the front court for the Demons. She tied for second in the league in blocks behind Enewold with 28.

Winer’s 179 digs led WSL in-league competition. The senior also served as captain for the team.

“Kenzie stepped away from her previous role as a hitter to fill a vacant libero position,” Lynn Goluba said. “She was a great captain, role model and was selected as MVP by her teammates.”

Rilyn Goluba — the daughter of interim coach Lynn Goluba — is one of five sophomores to earn all-conference recognition. Only one was named to the first team. No freshmen made the list.

She was sixth in kills and fifth in assists in league competition.

Glenwood Springs finished the season 10-13 overall and went 5-5 in league play to finish fourth in the standings. An 8-3 stretch from Sept. 4 to Oct. 2 — including a five-game winning streak — propelled the Demons to a 9-8 overall record and 5-3 in league at the time before a five-game losing streak against tough opponents ended their league calendar at .500 and dropped their overall standings.

The Demons’ winning percentage improved from the 5-8 spring season as the program looks to return to its dominant state in the year, when they went 20-5 overall and 11-1 to win the league title.