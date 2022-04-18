Glenwood Springs plans open houses for comprehensive plan update

Glenwood Springs is inviting residents to a comprehensive plan update at the Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road, a news release states.

Two open house events are scheduled Wednesday, with the first running from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and a second planned for 5:30-7:30 p.m.

A city news release states the events are intended to summarize the major themes heard during outreach and prior months of public input. Additionally, the city’s comp plan consultants are seeking feedback about the city, areas of future focus, neighborhoods and what city leaders should prioritize during the next decade of development and maintenance, the release states. The meetings are slated for a drop-in format, without a presentation. Refreshments, kids’ activities and Spanish interpretation will be provided, according to the news release.

To register for updates and learn more about the Vision Glenwood Comprehensive Plan Update, go to http://www.visionglenwood.com . Contact Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck at 970-384-6441 or visionglenwood@cogs.us for more information about the city’s comprehensive plan.