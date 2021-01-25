Glenwood Springs police arrest man accused of lewd act, vehicle theft in two separate incidents

A transient man was arrested Jan. 23 after he allegedly stole a vehicle in Glenwood Springs before being involved in a collision in Carbondale, according to a Glenwood Springs news release.

This was just two days after Adrian Hermosillo Gutierres allegedly disrobed and engaged in a lewd act in front of children and other adults.

“During that same event he chased a woman who was able to flee to safety and notify the police,” the release states. “Pursuant to prevailing booking protocols he was issued a summons and released.”

Later that same day on Jan. 21, Gutierres allegedly stole alcohol from a convenience store “and was again issued a summons.”

Then around 2 p.m. Jan. 23, Gutierres allegedly stole a Dodge truck, according to the release.

“He was followed by the victim who was in another vehicle and in communication with police dispatchers, providing them with up-to-date details and locations,” the release states.

Officers located the vehicle, and Gutierres allegedly led police on a pursuit through downtown and South Glenwood Springs. Police ended the pursuit because of poor weather conditions and for public safety.

Gutierres was later found near the scene of a wreck in Carbondale, where he was arrested and booked into the Garfield County Jail “on a variety of charges,” according to the release.

“In recent years Mr. Gutierres has been charged with at least a dozen violations in our region for (at times) petty offenses while other times his crimes rose to the level of felonies,” the release states. “This type of willful conduct is reckless and poses undue dangers to our community. The Glenwood Springs Police Department will continue to vigorously endeavor to suppress criminal activities of anyone who chooses to engage in this unlawful behavior, and we will present their cases to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.”