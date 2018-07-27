Glenwood Springs Police ask for help in identifying at large attacker

The Glenwood Springs Police Department is asking the public to help identify a male who allegedly sexually assaulted a young woman in downtown Glenwood Springs Wednesday.

Police say the woman, in her 20s, had left the Springs Downtown Bar & Grill, alone at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

She traveled under the Grand Avenue Bridge, according to a press release, and walked south up the other side of the bridge in the 700 block of Grand Avenue.

Police say a man emerged from an alley between the Italian Underground Restaurant and Smoke Modern Barbeque and allegedly grabbed the woman, threw her to the ground, and groped her while dragging her toward the alley.

Police say the woman, a Roaring Fork resident, was able to fight off the attacker before he fled. The woman allegedly told police that she was not able to see much of the attacker because she was blindsided, but a witness said the perpetrator is a tall, thin, Caucasian man with short hair, who wore dark clothes the night of the incident.

Police say it is unclear if another male tried to help the victim to her feet or if that male was also involved in the assault. There is no description of this second male, officials say.

Glenwood Springs Police say they’ve contacted every local businesses with exterior cameras in the vicinity, to request surveillance footage for an investigation. They say they’ve also taken DNA samples from the victim, who may have scratched the attacker during the incident.

Officers say attacks of this nature are rare in Glenwood Springs and although the town is typically quiet on weeknights, it’s not immune to criminal activity.

The police department encourages residents to travel in pairs, remain alert, and stay in well lit areas at night. Police also ask residents to report suspicious activity to help keep the community safe.

To report information relevant to this case, contact the Glenwood Springs Police Department at (970) 384-6500.