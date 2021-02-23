Glenwood Springs Police Department acquires new de-escalation equipment
The Glenwood Springs Police Department has acquired a “BolaWrap” device, a less-than-lethal device that will be used as a de-escalation tool, according to a news release.
“The general concept and adopted policy are to apply this tool before an event escalates necessitating the need for higher levels of force in order to detain or arrest an individual,” the release states.
The BolaWrap uses a Kevlar tether cord which is deployed from a handheld device carried by police officers. The tether has small metal attachments on each end that affix to clothing and encircles or wraps and constrains the limbs of a non-compliant individual.
The device is designed to confuse the individual and restrict their mobility, allowing officers time to approach and apply handcuffs in a safe manner
“The BolaWrap will supplement other lower level tools, de-escalation and training techniques the GSPD has implemented in recent months. Our goal is to always respect the sanctity of life at every opportunity. The end goal is to safely take criminal suspects into custody or detain those in a mental crisis and facilitate their medical needs without any application of force,” the release states.
More information can be found online at https://wrap.com.
