Glenwood Springs Police: Tuesday stabbing in Cardiff Glen was ‘not a random act of violence’

Glenwood Springs police detained a juvenile Tuesday in relation to the early morning stabbing of a Cardiff Glen resident, a police department news release states.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, an individual allegedly entered a Cardiff Glen home and stabbed a member of the household before fleeing the scene, police reported.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and will survive his injuries, the release states.

While processing the crime scene and conducting interviews with witnesses, police identified a person of interest.

Early in the investigation, police determined there was no continuing threat to public safety.

“We were confident that this crime was a targeted and deliberate offense, based on perceived and prior transgressions,” the release states. “It was not a random act of violence.”

The incident generated various rumors and speculation about school violence have circulated among the student body of the Roaring Fork School District, but the rumors are not valid and should be discounted, the news release states.

Police commended school officials, who were cooperative throughout the investigation, the release states.

Contact the Glenwood Spring Police Department at 970-384-6500 to provide police additional information about the crime.