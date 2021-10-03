Glenwood Springs print shop capitalizes on small workforce, flexibility

Print Works owner Steven Peck mounts a foam-core presentation board Friday morning. Increased indoor and outdoor signage demands helped Peck survive the 2020 economic downturn.

Ike Fredregill/Post Independent

Adaptation, consistency and rising to meet opportunities head on helped Print Works weather the worst of the pandemic, and now, business is nearly back to pre-COVID-19 levels, owner Steven Peck said.

“What really got us through was commercial signage,” Peck said. “That first week everything shut down, I had a dozen calls for waterproof, outdoor signs. I was scrambling to find a solution.”

On the quick, he secured a wide-format printer, allowing him and his only employee, Todd Harris, to stay in business.

“Our primary customers are other businesses,” Peck said. “So when they shut down last year, that really impacted our bottom line.”

Not every business stayed afloat, and when two competitors in the valley closed shop, Peck said he saw a spike in orders.

“It’s unfortunate, but we were glad for the extra work,” he said.

Keeping Harris on the payroll throughout the hard times was paramount to retaining customers.

“Todd provided our clients a level of consistency that I know not everyone was able to provide in 2020,” Peck said. “This is a small company with a small crew, and I think in the end, that was to our benefit.”

Unstable supply chains have created new challenges for businesses around the nation, but Print Works sources their products from U.S. companies, and Peck said they haven’t seen interruptions in their orders.

“We have experienced increasing prices, but that seems like it’s happening across the board,” he said.

A New Castle, Wyoming, native, Peck attended the University of Wyoming to become an engineer, but he switched midway to graphic design. After working his way up to head printer at a print shop in Laramie, Wyoming, Peck said he realized he was ready to run his own business.

In 2011, he moved to Glenwood Springs and purchased Print Works.

“My life dream was to live somewhere I could ride the snow in the morning and still make it to work on time,” he said. “I love live music, too. So, being this close to Denver and Red Rocks Amphitheater is a huge plus for me.”

Ten years later, Peck said he’s just getting started.

“I feel like the worst is in the rearview mirror,” he said. “I’m confident we’ll be here for at least another 10 years.”

