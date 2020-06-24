Glenwood Springs raw water supply ‘disrupted’, ‘non essential water use’ should stop immediately
A water main break on Red Mountain Drive has disrupted Glenwood Springs’ raw water supply, acccording to a news release from the city Wednesday.
“Please be advised the area on Red Mountain Drive is experiencing flooding and some roads will be inaccessible,” the release states.
The break means that all non-essential water use, such as watering lawns, irrigation and similar activities should stop immediately for at least the next 24 hours, according to the release.
“ALL NON Essential water use should STOP immediately including irrigation for at least the next 24 hours, or until further notice,” the release states. “Expect notification when these restrictions are lifted. Do not use NON ESSENTIAL water until you are notified. Please do not call dispatch for updates.”
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
