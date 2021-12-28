Glenwood Springs re-installs pandemic precautions at city facilities

As COVID-19 cases spike in the region, Glenwood Springs is returning to pandemic precautions at city facilities, a city news release states.

Visitors and staff will be required to wear face masks — effective immediately — at all city facilities, including the community center, recycling center, South Canyon landfill and City Hall.

The order was issued by City Manager Debra Figueroa and will be in place through January.

“By requiring surgical masks indoors and shifting public meetings to a virtual format, we are aiming to create a safer environment in our civic spaces for our neighbors and employees and to help minimize further staffing crunches and gaps in services,” Figueroa said in the news release. “We are expecting that there will be some impacts to the level of city services, and at times, it may be difficult to keep up with snow plowing and other city business at our normal pace.

We respectfully ask for patience as our community weathers the effects of this wave.”

The city’s public meetings of more than 10 people and scheduled for January are slated to occur virtually, including City Council and meetings for the city’s boards and commissions. Links for virtual attendance are listed in the meetings’ agendas, which can be accessed on the city’s website http://www.cogs.us .

Municipal court proceedings will occur via phone, and defendants are required to attend by calling 970-384-6530 on their scheduled court date. The news release states defendants should call in at 7:45 a.m., and if phone lines are busy, they should continue calling back until they can connect.

Public health officials named the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 the virus’ leading form in the U.S., the news release states.

As such, city officials are encouraging businesses and other entities to follow best practices for preventing the spread of COVID-19, such as frequent handwashing, social distancing and wearing face masks.

Testing is available at multiple locations throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, including: free COVID testing at multiple locations in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties, a state testing site in Rifle, at 195 W. 14th St., from 12-4 p.m. on Sundays, and at medical provider offices throughout Garfield County.