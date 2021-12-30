Glenwood Springs resident to appear on upcoming season of ‘The Amazing Race’ with best friend

Glenwood Springs resident Dusty Harris stands in the entryway of his bed and breakfast located at 915 Colorado Avenue in downtown Glenwood.

Even by most standards through the pandemic, Dusty Harris’s past two years have been a whirlwind.

Since March 2020, Harris has moved to Glenwood Springs, opened a bed and breakfast, had his first child and raced around the world on a reality TV show with his best friend, who was wrongfully convicted of murder, in a bid for $1 million — twice.

Harris and Ryan Ferguson are a duo competing in the upcoming season of “The Amazing Race,” CBS’s travel reality contest, premiering Jan. 5.

“This whole cast are people that have, like, overcome things,” Harris said. “What’s really miraculous about this season is not only am I getting to do this with a friend of mine who lost 10 years of his life, it went through the only pandemic that we all probably will experience.”

Harris plays the role of best friend to Ryan Ferguson, who was convicted of the 2001 murder of Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt, before being exonerated in 2013.

The two met in eighth grade in Columbia, Missouri. The reality show presented an opportunity to rekindle the friendship and help Ferguson account for lost time, Harris said.

“We lost 10 years of our friendship,” Harris said. “He was incarcerated from 19 to 29. Realistically, those are the years that people develop and become who they are.”

In February 2020, the team and 10 others set off to London as shooting for the show began. Shortly thereafter, as COVID-19 began to spread globally, they were sent back home. It wasn’t until September 2021 that filming could resume.

Harris cited promotional materials calling it the “longest pit stop in the history of the show,” a pit stop being one of the strategic elements of the show that can temporarily impede progress of a team.

“It completely caught us off guard,” Harris said. “There’s not much communication with the outside world as you’re waiting to compete, so it didn’t really hit us until we returned home.”

In between shootings, Harris relocated to Glenwood Springs. He and his wife Ashley welcomed their first child, Myles, and opened a bed and breakfast in downtown, the Harris House.

After monumental life shifts, Harris and Ferguson got the call to continue the show. Finally, in the first week of 2022, the world will get to see the story.

COVID-19, however, is throwing another wrinkle into Harris’ The Amazing Race story. The rise of the omicron variant has complicated watching the show together.

“It’s almost right back where we started, honestly,” Harris said. I want to be with Ryan to watch the episodes and things. It’s just a bit nerve-wracking to think that there could be travel restrictions again.”

Glenwood Springs resident Dusty Harris in the living area of his bed and breakfast located at 915 Colorado Ave. in downtown Glenwood.

Either way, Harris is ready for his face to be plastered on TV and streaming device screens across the country, after first setting out nearly two years ago.

“I can’t wait for you guys to watch this, and there’s going to be an episode with me that I think is going to shake the world,” Harris said.

The season 33 premiere of The Amazing Race will air on CBS at 6 p.m. Mountain Time on Jan. 5.

