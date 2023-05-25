Glenwood Springs, Rifle City Hall closed for Memorial Day

Glenwood Springs City Hall building.

Glenwood Springs and Rifle city halls will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day, according to new releases from both cities.

Glenwood Springs said in the release that all city administrative offices and non-emergency services will be closed on Monday. The Glenwood Springs Community Center will stay open, operating on normal business hours.

Memorial Day Weekend Closures and Regular Business Hours

City Hall: (including Police Records, Administrative Offices and Municipal Court): closed Monday, May 29; Reopens Tuesday with regular business hours 7:30-5:30 p.m; City Hall is closed Fridays.

South Canyon Landfill : Closed May 27 and May 29; Reopens Tuesday with regular business hours 8 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays; The landfill is closed on Sundays.

Recycling Center : Closed Saturday, May 27; Regular business hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; The Recycling Center is closed Sundays through Tuesdays.

Community Art Center: Closed Monday, May 29; Regular business hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Glenwood Springs Community Center: Open with regular business hours Memorial Day weekend; Regular business hours are 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays through Thursday; 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. The Community Center is closed on Sundays.

All Rifle city offices will be closed on Monday. Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday. Trash collection within the city will be delayed by one day.