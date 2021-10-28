Glenwood Springs seeks applicants for numerous board and commission seats

Glenwood Springs is looking to fill 17 vacancies on its boards and commissions, a news release states.

The city is accepting residents’ applications for a number of boards and commissions, which provide perspectives and advice on a variety of topics that impact the city.

Boards and commissions with open seats include:

— Victim Assistance and Law Enforcement (VALE) Board, which reviews resident applications for compensation as a result of crime;

— Financial Advisory Board, which advises and assists the city manager and finance director in preparing the city budget, establishing the city’s accounting systems, planning for expenses and projection of revenues;

— Transportation Commission, which investigates, studies and reports on transportation issues within Glenwood Springs;

— Arts and Culture Board, which advises the city in matters of art, public performance, increasing interactions with artists and promoting knowledge and appreciation for cultural forms of artistic expression;

— Parks and Recreation Commission, which investigates, studies and reports to the city on matters regarding parks, burial grounds, the Community Center and recreational opportunities;

— Housing Commission, which advises the city on matters concerning housing and housing opportunities as well as provides oversight on identified housing issues;

— Historic Preservation Commission, which recommends strategies for preserving the area’s historic and cultural heritage, advises the city on methods for enhancing residential values and provides educational opportunities to increase public appreciation of the city’s history;

— Volunteer Firefighter Pension Board, which manages the pension fund, reviews and makes decision on applications for pension benefits, makes agreements with the fire and police pension association to administer plans and manage the funds of the plan for investment;

Boards and commissions meet monthly, and their recommendations and insights play a role in guiding the city’s progression, the news release stated.

To apply, go to http://www.cogs.us/volunteer .