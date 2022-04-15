Glenwood Springs sends out May 3 ballots

Glenwood Springs mailed ballots to registered voters within the city Monday for the upcoming May 3 special election, City Clerk Ryan Muse said.

Completed ballots can be mailed (a stamp is required) to the city clerk at City Hall, 101 W. Eighth St. For ballots to count in the special election, they must be received by the city clerk no later than 7 p.m. May 3.

Ballots can also be dropped off at the Garfield County Courthouse, 109 Eighth St., or inside City Hall, Muse said.

Voters are being asked to weigh in on two ballot questions this spring.

Ballot Question A:

Shall Section 13.2 of the city of Glenwood Springs home rule charter be amended as set forth below with new language in bold and underline?

Sec. 13.2 – Restriction on sales of land and water rights. Neither lands owned and used by the city for park, airport, or governmental purposes, nor water rights, shall be sold or conveyed without an affirmative vote of a majority of the qualified electors. Nothing in this provision, however, shall prohibit the city from exchanging or changing point of diversion of water rights without such vote.

The city shall continue to own, operate, repair and maintain the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport, including its facilities, improvements and runway, in at least the general condition and configuration that existed on Jan. 1, 2021, unless and until a majority of the qualified electors of the City approve the sale or permanent closure of the airport. Nothing in this provision shall (i) prohibit the City from constructing a tunnel under the airport runway, improving the airport or extending the runway or (ii) compel the City to use non-airport enterprise funds to operate, repair, maintain, or improve the airport.

Ballot Question B:

Shall Ordinance Number 8, series 2021 of thecityof Glenwood Springs, an ordinance that authorizes the city of Glenwood Springs to annex a 15.818-acre parcel of land, known as 480 Donegan, into city limits, be repealed?