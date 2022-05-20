Glenwood Springs senior profile: ‘Talk to someone’

Glenwood Springs High School senior Daphne Mellin. Courtesy photo



Glenwood Springs High School senior Daphne Mellin spent the first two years of her high school career struggling with her grades and her mental health. Diagnosed with depression and anxiety her freshman year, then ADHD as a sophomore, Mellin said it was hard to focus on school work. Not to mention COVID-19.

“When COVID hit, it got even harder. When we went online, my grades went down extremely. It was a difficult time not being in person. It was hard to focus on school work and classes,” Mellin said.

It was junior year that Mellin started to focus on her well-being and her grades. She started medication for her ADHD, began seeing a therapist and started to take time on her homework.

“During my free time, I would study and try to catch up. I would meet with other classmates to do homework. I would get help from my teachers,” Mellin said. “Freshman and sophomore year I was like, ‘Oh, school doesn’t really matter.’ Once I decided to focus on my grades, I would get the help I needed. I would make meetings with my teachers, which was a lot of help. I would constantly check in with my teachers and touch base.”

Mellin credits her mom with encouraging her to care about her grades and go to college.

“My mom was a big part in all of this. Ever since I was little, I struggled in math. She would always help me. She made sure I stayed on top of my schoolwork. Sometimes it was annoying, but it was for the best,” she said.

Part of that push to do better included Mellin stepping out of her comfort zone and taking a class through CMC her senior year.

“I wanted to challenge myself. I didn’t take any CMC classes my sophomore or junior year because I was scared. It turns out it isn’t actually that bad, and it’s really beneficial,” she said.

Mellin is headed to Colorado Mesa University next year to study nursing.

“It was a very hard decision. Ever since sophomore year, I’ve been determined to go to Arizona for school, but as time got closer and closer, I realized I’m not ready to leave my family,” she said.

For incoming students and others who may be struggling with their mental health, Mellin said her advice is to stay on top of grades and not be afraid to reach out for help.

“For incoming freshmen, my advice is to stay on top of your grades and make sure you’re doing good. Don’t ditch classes,” Mellin said. “If someone is struggling with their mental health, I would encourage them to try and talk to someone. Especially if they feel like no one can understand them. I would tell them to reach out to someone, maybe not a therapist, but a parent or close friend, someone who can help, instead of always holding it in.”