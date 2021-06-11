Glenwood Springs service clubs help remove old insulation from Windwalkers arena

Members of the Kiwanis and Rotary clubs helped remove insulation from the Windwalkers Equine Assisted Learning and Therapy Center in Carbondale. Submitted Photo.



The Glenwood Springs Kiwanis and Rotary clubs recently completed a major job for the Windwalkers Equine Assisted Learning and Therapy Center which involved removing the roof insulation from the nonprofit’s 200 foot-by-110 foot arena.

The insulation removal project required over 25 people over two full days, where volunteers used three manlifts, which were donated by Aspen Rent-All.

“I would say they probably saved us $25,000 to $30,000 at the end,” said Gabrielle Greeves, Windwalkers executive director.

“That partnership between Kiwanis and Windwalkers has been going on since our inception in 2005,” Greeves said. “They’ve built sensory trails for us. Without volunteerism as such I’m not sure if we could do the service that we do here. It’s so impactful.”

Greeves said sensory trails are ones that use all five senses, worked into the natural environment.

Greeves said Windwalkers helps over 725 unique individuals.

“Windwalkers Equine Assisted Learning and Therapy Center helps people with physical, mental and emotional disadvantages,” a news release states.

“The Kiwanis Club of Glenwood Springs, established over 75 years ago, focuses on helping the youth of our community and has partnered with Windwalkers for the past 15 years, helping to build and maintain facilities. The Rotary Club of Glenwood Springs has served the local community for over 50 years.”

