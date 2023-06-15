Glenwood Springs set to host 126th annual Strawberry Days Festival

Daltyn Holcombe sets up a vendor tent prior to the celebration of the 126th annual Strawberry Days Festival.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

Glenwood Springs’ favorite celebration, Strawberry Days, will be bringing a heartwarming theme of “Home, Sweet Home,” for the 126th celebration at Two Rivers Park from Friday-Sunday.

“Everyone has a different reason they think makes our beautiful little town so great, and this is a good opportunity for everybody to show us what you love about Glenwood Springs and why you love calling this home,” Tara Harman, the organizer for Strawberry Days said.

Strawberry Days began as more of a market for local farmers to come together and sell their harvest, but over the years grew to a full celebration for the city. Strawberries used to be more commonly grown in Glenwood Springs and the local women would make cakes for the market.

Over the years, the tradition changed to giving out free strawberries and cream. It is still one of the main features of the event.

The Bravos Food Truck prepares for a weekend of fun at the 126th annual Strawberry Days Festival. Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

Glenwood Springs Rotary Pancake Breakfast is back this year with some help from Riviera, and the Bluebird Cafe will be donating free coffee.

Making their inaugural appearance as a vendor at this year’s festival will be Old Tyme Lemonade. Started by Glenwood Springs resident Mike Picore, the new lemonade stand will have a different feel than other vendors during the course of the weekend.

With those looking for fresh squeezed lemonade while in attendance, Old Tyme Lemonade will have kids ranging from second grade to eighth grade help run the stand. In doing so, the kids will be compensated in a unique way.

“I coach a lot of youth sports teams in the valley and so I figured this would be a fun and exciting way for the kids to raise some money for any equipment or registration funds that they might need,” Picore said. “I think it will be really good for the kids to not only have the chance to earn some new gear if they want, but also teach them some financial management and accountability.”

Following a long-lasting tradition to host the festival at Sayre Park in years past, the festival will now take place at Two Rivers Park, 740 Devereux Road, for the second year in a row.

The park change gave the event more room to grow and accommodate the large crowd it gathers, while setting it in a more scenic part of Glenwood.

Using this aspect, another Strawberry Days fundraiser is being facilitated by Glenwood Springs Historical Society, according to executive director Bill Kight.

“The Glenwood Springs Historical Society will be staffing the Two Rivers Park Plaza parking lot all of Strawberry Days as a benefit,” he said. “Cost is $20.”

One more unique aspect of the festival is the celebration of more than 10 years of zero waste this year.

Strawberry Days has been utilizing zero waste since 2011, and from the sounds of it, the initiative has gotten easier every year, said Alyssa Reindel the CEO of EverGreen ZeroWaste the company that organizes the zero waste initiative for Strawberry Days.

Ashton Vogt and Iboo Zeyrek set up a display for long time Strawberry Days vendor, Hillbilly Grill. Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

During the festival, EverGreen ZeroWaste will offer well labeled trash receptacles, while specific staff will be on hand to make sure people are throwing waste in the right bins, and correcting any mix-ups.

They also work with the vendors to make sure they are using all compostable utensils, plates and no plastic.

An event that has produced about four 30-yard dumpsters of waste to the landfill, the zero waste initiative has seen success in minimizing that number.

“Typically Strawberry Days has good diversion rates of 85% to 95% is composted or recycled,” Reindel said. “The public doesn’t touch anything that needs to be taken to the landfill.”

This year, Harman said they will be adding free water stations to encourage people to bring their own reusable water bottle to refill.

The mentality around a zero waste festival has grown to other communities from its success, Reindel said.

“We love getting the community on board with that, making sure we’re keeping as much out of the landfill as possible,” Harman said.

Community is key for a theme of “Home, Sweet Home” and the strength of community at Strawberry Days. Music is also where the community unites for Strawberry Days with local favorites coming back for multiple years.

“We have so many local and regional bands coming in,” Harman said. “We’ll bring back old fan favorites like Cody Jeffryes, Rodrigo Arreguin and the 100 First Army Band.”

While other Roaring Fork Valley bands will have the opportunity to play in front of thousands of fans, such as Dustin Elliot and The Broken Radio, the festival will also have loads of other activities for those interested to take part in, such as line dancing lessons, a fire show and more.