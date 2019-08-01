Glenwood Springs sex trafficker pleads guilty

Dasjuan Goode



Dasjuan Goode, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking a minor for sex in Glenwood Springs two year ago as part of a deal with prosecutors.

The prosecution and defense attorneys agreed to a prison sentence of 10 to 12 years. The minimum sentence for the charge is 8 years in prison, and the maximum sentence, with aggravated circumstances, is 48 years.

Goode is scheduled for a sentencing hearing before 9th District Judge Denise Lynch Oct. 2.

A grand jury indictment charged Goode, along with Damara Hester, 26, with trafficking, soliciting for child prostitution, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Oct. 22, 2018.

According to the indictment, Goode and Hester booked two hotel rooms at the former Plaza Inn in Glenwood Springs, now under new ownership, where the juveniles were sexually exploited for money.

Hester may have been coerced into a relationship with Goode, her attorney indicated at a bond hearing in April. Goode has a son with Hester.

Goode admitted to knowingly trafficking a minor for sex between July 12 and July 17, 2017, in Glenwood Springs as part of his plea. He appeared in custody, as he is serving time in the Crowley County Correctional Facility for unrelated charges.

Ron Braden, 54, a former employee for the Town of Vail, was charged in the same indictment for allegedly paying Goode or Hester to have sex with a juvenile prostitute while they were operating in Glenwood Springs.

Braden is scheduled for a trial in January of next year. Hester is scheduled for an arraignment in September.

As part of routine question to ensure Goode was entering into his guilty plea knowingly, Lynch said that since he was in custody, she assumed he was not under the influence of anything. Goode responded that he was not.

“I know someone is making hooch in there at the end of the day, so I have to ask that question,” Lynch said.

tphippen@postindependent.com