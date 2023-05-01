Glenwood Springs shooting spree suspect waives right to preliminary hearing

A Glenwood Springs man accused of shooting his landlord then erratically firing dozens of rounds at police officers has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and is now scheduled for an arraignment.

Craig Robbins, 44, was charged with five counts of first-degree attempted murder and remains in custody on a $2 million bond. Appearing before Ninth Judicial Court Judge Anne K. Norrdin on Monday morning, Robbins’ arraignment was scheduled for 3 p.m. June 27.

Depending on how negotiations go, Robbins could possibly plead guilty to the charges.

Craig Allen Robbins

Robbins was arrested July 14, 2022 after receiving an eviction notice from his landlord, Tom Parks. Arrest records show Robbins, after being confronted by Parks, allegedly shot Parks in the abdomen and later barricaded himself at his residence in the 1000 block of Riverview Drive in Glenwood Springs. Parks was taken to Valley View Hospital in critical condition but survived the bullet wound.

Robbins was then accused of using multiple guns he kept in his residence to fire more than 50 rounds at responding officers, including members from the Glenwood Springs Police Department and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. Robbins initially struck a patrolling GSPD police vehicle, with the officer narrowly escaping injury or death. Several homes in the neighborhood were also struck, and bullet traces were later found as far away as Veltus Park.

Negotiators eventually talked Robbins into surrendering peacefully and was taken into custody.

In January, Robbins’ defense argued that he was being questioned without legal counsel by law enforcement and that his DNA was mishandled by the state in relation to the case. The arguments were not discussed during Robbins’ court appearance.