Glenwood Springs, Silt boxers win matches at Boulder Theater
Two boxers from All Valley Boxing in Glenwood Springs recently punched their ways to victories.
German Venerdini from Glenwood Springs and Silt’s Irving Munoz competed against fighters at the Boulder Theater Feb. 25-26. Venerdini picked up a win in the 157-pound weight class, while Munoz won a bout in the 147-pound weight class.
Their coach is Paul Shaffer.
