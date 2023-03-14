 Glenwood Springs, Silt boxers win matches at Boulder Theater | PostIndependent.com
Glenwood Springs, Silt boxers win matches at Boulder Theater

Staff Report
  

Glenwood Springs' All Valley boxers, from left, German Venerdini, Coach Paul Shaffer and Irving Munoz at the Boulder Theater after winning fights.
Paul Shaffer/Courtesy

Two boxers from All Valley Boxing in Glenwood Springs recently punched their ways to victories.

German Venerdini from Glenwood Springs and Silt’s Irving Munoz competed against fighters at the Boulder Theater Feb. 25-26. Venerdini picked up a win in the 157-pound weight class, while Munoz won a bout in the 147-pound weight class.

Their coach is Paul Shaffer.

