Glenwood Springs special election ends Tuesday

On Tuesday, voters will determine the future of a West Glenwood property annex and whether to add language to the Glenwood Springs city charter protecting the municipal airport.

Polls close at 7 p.m., and voters using the city’s mail-in ballots must return completed ballots to either City Hall, 101 W. Eighth St., or the Garfield County Courthouse, 109 W. Eighth St., by closing time for their votes to be counted in the election.

Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday, regardless of postmarks, city documents state.

The special election date was set by city council after supporters of the airport submitted a petition, requesting the city to ask voters whether an additional charter language should protect the airport from significant changes to the runway configuration of operations without a vote by the people.

Following the creation of the special election, a group of West Glenwood residents and Glenwood Springs voters, successfully petitioned for a referendum to repeal the city’s annexation of property at 480 Donegan for the purpose of residential development.

Faced with either immediately repealing the annex or allowing voters to decide the issue at election, city council added an annex question to the airport’s special election, which ends Tuesday.

On Tuesday, voters can request replacement ballots in the city council’s chambers at City Hall. Contact City Clerk Ryan Muse at 970-384-6406 for more information about the special election. Voter registration records can be verified by visiting http://www.govotecolorado.gov .