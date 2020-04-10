Glenwood Springs Special Election still on for April 14

An example of foundation damage at the Glenwood Springs Municipal Operations Center in West Glenwood.

Despite the COVID-19 crisis, the city’s special election will occur as planned on April 14.

According to City Clerk Catherine Fletcher, the city mailed out approximately 5,600 ballots on March 23 and received 1,100 back as of Thursday morning.

Due to safety concerns, the city is asking residents to mail ballots in.

However, residents can drop off ballots in-person at the gray box in front of the Garfield County Courthouse on Eighth Street if necessary.

Fletcher will also make a drop box available at city hall on Election Day.

On April 14, city hall will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., only to residents needing to drop off ballots or receive a replacement one.

Fletcher said only one resident will be allowed into council chambers at a time and individuals must comply with social-distancing requirements and wear face coverings.

Ballot counters will also adhere to strict social-distancing requirements, wear gloves and face coverings as well as wipe down surfaces frequently Fletcher said.

Only one question appeared on April’s special election ballot.

If approved by voters, Ballot Question A would authorize the city to sell or otherwise convey its interest in the 19-acre municipal operations property and access road along Wulfsohn Road.

The city-owned municipal operations center was constructed in 2002 and previously housed the electric, fleet, parks, streets and special works activities team departments.

All five departments have since relocated as a result of structural safety concerns.

Over the years the city has spent a significant amount of money, including nearly $2.5 million in foundational and structural repairs in 2014, to try and stabilize the building.

However, instead of pouring more taxpayer money into fixing the facility, the city hopes to sell it but needs voter approval to do so first.

In September, RFTA provided the city with a non-binding letter of interest that proposed $1.2 million for the property and an additional $60,000 for the access road leading to it.

Fletcher must receive ballots no later than 7 p.m. April 14.

