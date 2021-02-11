Glenwood Springs spreads the love: local ideas to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Floral designer Wenonah Recio works on a flower arrangement at Susan's Flowers in downtown Carbondale on Thursday afternoon.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Roses are red, violets are blue, COVID-19 means you have to stay home (and wear a mask, too)?

Not exactly.

Showing affection for the special people in one’s life during a pandemic year is more important than ever.

BJ DeHerrera, co-owner of Goofballs store in Glenwood Springs, said Valentine’s Day isn’t only for couples, but a holiday meant to remind the people in your life you care about them.

“It’s a great day to show you love somebody,” DeHerrera said.

Here are some suggestions for supporting local businesses and getting out and about with your loved ones this Valentine’s Day.

Flower arrangements

Susan’s Flowers and Artisan Boutique in Carbondale gets flooded with orders as Valentine’s Day approaches, said Jody Ensign, a store employee. There are 15 different arrangements, all made to order, to choose from with photos available on their website. The shop also delivers orders anywhere from Aspen to New Castle. Ensign joked her favorite part about Valentine’s Day is Feb. 15, but the chaotic process at the shop is always very rewarding.

“We all go a little crazy because it gets a little crazy, but when it boils down to it, it’s fun…Doing flowers makes people happy, particularly in this time,” Ensign said.

An example of the Valentine's Day decorations at Goofballs Party Store.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Gift giving

The Carbondale boutique also sells local handmade chocolates and jewelry. And, they have stuffed animals, clothing, soaps and lotion that make for a good selection of unique gifts. Ensign said the shop has such a unique variety of items for customers to choose from and find the perfect token to express their love.

Downtown Glenwood Springs also hosts a multitude of locally owned and operated shops, Lisa Langer, Director of Tourism Promotion, said. The Chocolate Moose on Grand Avenue sells Enstrom chocolates and wine, both made in Colorado, and Langer said one of her favorite treats from them is,

“It’s delicious. It’s like they do dark chocolate and milk chocolate covered almond toffee. It’s so decadent,” Langer said.

Romantic socially distant eats

If you want to eat with the downtown ambiance but not inside a restaurant, Langer said the igloos are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“If you can get down there soon enough to get in one and have a fun dinner, they are quite warm. I’ve been in them and they’re lovely, even in the evening,” Langer said.

She said another option to consider is dining in the yurt at the Colorado Ranch House, which does require a reservation. Langer said now that businesses can operate at 50% capacity, multiple couples would probably be able to enjoy a cozy meal at the same time.

Susan Burr, owner of Susan's Flowers in Carbondale, works on a flower arrangement at the shop on Thursday afternoon.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Uplifting balloon bouquets

DeHerrera said she not only sells Valentine’s Day themed balloons, but is also able to put them together in unique bouquets for Goofballs customers. The shop is usually closed on Sundays but will be open this weekend in order to complete deliveries. DeHerrera said balloon delivery orders need to be placed and paid in full by 6 p.m. on Saturday. She and her husband Randy are expecting more delivery orders this year due to the pandemic.

“It’s very satisfying to go ahead and deliver these and see the smiles and joy the balloons bring to people for various occasions…it’s very rewarding for us to deliver and see…People love balloons! What better way to open up the door and see balloons for you?” DeHerrera said.

Other customizable arrangements from Goofballs include a small balloon tower that can double as a gift and decoration on the table or floor, and a balloon that can be filled with small gifts. DeHerrera said as long as the items can fit within a 5- to 6-foot radius, it’ll work for the balloon.

“We have an 18-foot latex balloon and if they bring in some smaller items that we can put inside the balloon…it doesn’t float but you can put it on the table so you can have a stuffed balloon for their Valentine,” DeHerrera said.

Valentine's Day balloons at Goofballs Party Store.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Outdoor activities

Iron Mountain Hot Springs is sold out for the weekend and Sunlight Mountain on Saturday, but Langer said Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park could get couples’ hearts pumping from some of the thrill rides or a game of laser tag. There’s also the Yampah Spa & Vapor Cave that offers mineral and steam baths, Babbish Gulch to go snowshoeing or cross country skiing, or the Red Mountain trail for hiking.

“The big hot springs pool would be a nice thing to do maybe after dinner. Or I think a hike. A lot of people like to outdoor adventure with their significant other and…the Red Mountain trail would probably be best just for a hiking experience since there’s some paved trail up there,” Langer said.

