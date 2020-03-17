Glenwood Springs’ Spring Cleanup postponed until further notice

Chelsea Self / Post Independent



The 2020 installment of Spring Cleanup in Glenwood Springs is postponed until further notice.

The city made the announcement Monday afternoon.

According to the news release, currently, members of city staff will only perform essential services in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The free trash and brush collection service known to residents as Spring Cleanup dates back to 1984.

Residents who need to dispose of debris over the next few months can obtain free vouchers for the South Canyon Landfill and recycle center, which remains open to the public at this time.

Landfill vouchers will be good for up to one personal sized pickup-truck load of non-hazardous materials according to the news release.

For more information on how to obtain a landfill voucher email springcleanup@cogs.us or call 970-384-6449.

The city will not collect any debris placed outside of a residence.

Additionally, according to the news release, the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day has also been postponed.

The city will notify residents once Spring Cleanup and the Household Hazardous Was Collection events have been rescheduled.