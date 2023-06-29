Glenwood Springs’ summer music kicked off and runs all season long

Crowds flock to Two Rivers Park for Summer of Music concerts.

One thing that comes to mind when people think of Glenwood Springs in the summer is music.

Whether it’s the Summer of Music, which was known as Jazz in the Park at one time, Music on the Mountain or even just local music, music is in the air all summer in the small mountain community.

“We’ve got a busy summer ahead and so we’re very much looking forward to seeing the community come out,” said Bryana Starbuck, Glenwood Springs public information officer. “I think we’re all needing more neighbor time. So come out, let’s celebrate the community together and let’s have a great summer.”

Summer of Music, which started on June 21, will be every Wednesday at Two Rivers Park, 740 Devereux Road until Aug. 2.

The groups selected are from near and far, with eclectic sounds like the July 5 artist from New Orleans called Shamarr Allen.

Allen brings a unique sound and what the organizers call a “full New Orleans experience.” A trumpeter and the lead vocalist, he brings a combination of jazz, hip hop, rock, funk, funk blues and country.

Other bands that will be featured will play genres like funk, Latin, afro-funk, soul, rock, country, folk and jazz. None of the bands label themselves under one specific genre, making their music unique and interesting to listen to.

The 35-year-old concert series has been around since the local Noone family brought it to Glenwood Springs, hoping to make Glenwood a town of music. Although the name and organizers have changed over the years, the idea remains: free and talented music in the park for all to enjoy.

Music on the Mountain also kicked off on June 24, starting a new concept where they offer gondola tickets for $5 starting at 4 p.m., right before the band starts performing. All of the gondola proceeds go to a special guest nonprofit.

“We’re back,” said Nancy Heard, general manager of the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

“Last Saturday, the crowd was really grateful and generous and the band was awesome,” Heard said. “It just felt really good to get back to the community engagement piece, and it felt like we were doing something positive for the community.”

The nonprofit that was featured on June 24 was Roundup River Ranch , who offers fun camp experiences for children with serious illnesses and their families.

The band playing on July 1 is The Other Brother, which is a talented Allman Brothers tribute band. The nonprofit special guest is Bristlecone Arts Collaborative, an organization that works to enrich rural communities through the arts by partnering with visual art programs in local schools K-12.

The concert series will run every Sunday until Sept. 16, on top of Iron Mountain at the Glenwood vans Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road.

Rides on the mountain will stay open until 9 p.m., and the $5 gondola rides will apply to thrill-seeking riders, along with the price of rides.

Glenwood Springs has also brought other music to the city with Music on Seventh under the Grand Avenue Bridge at Bethel Plaza on Fridays and the Downtown Development Authority hosting the Market on Seventh on Tuesdays.

Both are free and host local bands for people to enjoy during the week.

Wednesday

Summer of Music

Two Rivers Park, 740 Devereux Road

July 5

Shamarr Allen, New Orleans experience

with opener Whiskey Stomp

July 12

Brother’s Keeper — a band that displays heart, soul and rock and roll.

With opener The Confluents

July 19

Ryan Shupe and the Rubber Band

with opener Hell Roaring String Band

July 26

Niceness

With openers the Knowbodies Band

Aug. 2

Kaleta and the super Yamba Band

With opener Emotional Rescue

Other summertime music in the area

Tuesday

Market on Seventh

Seventh Street in Glenwood Springs

Colorado Currys

July 11, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Sunset Sounds At Glenwood Hot Springs

Glenwood Hot Springs Pool, 401 N. River St.

6-9 p.m.

The concert is included with the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool reduced 6 p.m. admission rate of $16.

Friday

Music Under the Bridge

Bethel Plaza, 704 Grand Ave.

True Story Band

June 30, 4:30- 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Plaza on 7th Street

Saturday

Music on the Mountain

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Rd.

July 1, 6-9 p.m.

The Other Brothers

Bristlecone Arts Collaborative – nonprofit guest

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

Sunday

Valley Bluegrass Jam

Glenwood Springs Arts Council, 216 E. Sixth Street.

6-8 p.m.

Under the big white tent