Glenwood Springs swimmers top nine-team meet
The Glenwood Springs High School Demon swimmers took first place with a 51-point edge over second place Durango at Colorado Mesa University on Saturday.
Amelie Ogilby led the way for Glenwood Springs, winning the 200 and 500-yard freestyles. Amy Madsen won the 50-yard freestyle, and silvered in the 100 free. Bennett Jones took second in both the 100 fly and the 200 individual medley
Glenwood’s 200 and 400 relays both took second place in the meet. Glenwood Springs finished with 465 points, while second-place Durango had 414.
The Demons have won each of the first five meets of their season, dating back to Dec. 2. They have three regular season meets remaining — in Summit on Saturday, Aspen on Jan. 28 and back home at the Glenwood Springs Community Center on Jan. 29. Then they’ll compete in the Western Slope League championships Feb. 4-5 in Grand Junction and the state championships in Thornton Feb. 11-12.
Glenwood Springs head coach Steve Vanderhoof said all three relay teams and 10 individual swimmers have already posted state-qualifying times.
