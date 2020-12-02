Glenwood Springs takes flight with new community art project

Shopping bags in hand and mask covering nose and mouth in front of another set of wings.



Thanks to a collaboration between the city, chamber of tourism, DDA and the artistic vision of Chrissy Lee-Manes downtown Glenwood Springs just became more magical.

Currently there are four sets of wing art attached to historic buildings tucked away down alleyways or behind buildings. Lee-Manes said the positioning of the pieces was meant to create foot traffic and help people walking around discover shops or areas they may not have seen before.

“I am a huge advocate of art in the community and I used to run Glen-a-palooza which was a monthly event in downtown Glenwood Springs … (art is) a huge passion of mine and one of my favorite things is interactive art, (and) to have people experience the art (by) being a part of it,” Lee-Manes said.

The wing displays were put up around November and instead of temporary canvas displays like Lee-Manes had in the past, these are fastened to buildings and will be in town for an indefinite amount of time.

“For covid it’s just for people to enjoy it … (a) fun way for people to get out of the house,” Lee-Manes said.

Some were paid for by artists and others were made by volunteers like Lee-Manes who love the creative process. The wings she designed are on the Hotel Denver across from Homsted and are moth-like with geometric patterns. Each pair of wings is unique and there are plans for the addition of at least four more downtown and one on Sixth Street. One or two of the new pairs will be smaller so children can pose for photos with the backdrops as well.

Laura Kirk, Executive Director of the Glenwood Springs DDA, said the association provided funding for the creation of the wings and for the Glenwood Gold gift cards that will be given as prizes for the photo social media contest. To enter as a contestant there must be a photo taken with one or multiple shopping bags in hand. The best photos uploaded to social media that include #GlenwoodWings or tag the Chamber of Commerce @GlenwoodChamber.

“Chrissy has shown amazing vision, enthusiasm and an ability to take an idea and make it happen. She’s a symbol of all that’s good about Glenwood – a business owner who cares deeply about her community and comes forward with innovative ideas to promote our downtown, and to do so with a positive, solution-oriented attitude,” Kirk wrote in an email.

Lisa Langer, Director of Tourism Promotion for the Chamber, said the wings not only encourage the support of small, local businesses, but also an element of positivity added to the community.

“It’s always fun to have people have something to look forward to … in a time when there hasn’t been a lot of joy, this is a fun, uplifting thing,” Langer said.