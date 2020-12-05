Glenwood Springs teen Daniela Trejo-Noyola reported missing since September
A Glenwood Springs teen is reported missing, according to a family member.
Daniela Trejo-Noyola, 16, was reported missing to the Glenwood Springs Police Department by her mother Maria Noyola. She said her daughter was last seen Sept. 8.
Trejo-Noyola, born Dec. 21, 2003, is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds. She is Hispanic with black hair and black eyes. She speaks English and Spanish.
If you see her or know anything about her disappearance, please call Noyola at 970-404-6486. Noyola speaks just Spanish.
You can also contact Glenwood Springs Detective Jeff Fain at 970-384-6515.
