Glenwood Springs to discuss waste management, street names, increasing electricity fees

Glenwood Springs could soon have a policy for dedicating streets in honor of individuals as well as a hiking trail behind Walmart, according to city council’s Thursday agenda.

In response to a request to name a street after a “specific individual,” city staff are requesting council create a street dedication policy, city documents state.

If approved, city staff could work with the Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority to ensure new street names don’t sound too similar to other street names throughout Glenwood Springs, limiting confusion between emergency dispatchers to first responders.

During its regular session, council could also review an update on the Sopris View Project and trail system, which might include a trail easement on land behind Walmart known as Sopris View.

Located in unincorporated Garfield County, the initial plan was for the existing property owner to provide the land to Aspen Valley Land Trust, which could then transfer the property to the Bell Rippy Project developer,Four Points Development, city documents state.

If the project moves forward, Glenwood Springs would be responsible for owning a trail easement through the property for a future trail system, according to council’s agenda.

City council is also scheduled to review the state’s coal seam mitigation project plan for South Canyon, and council members could authorize the State Department of Reclamation and Mining Safety to proceed. City documents did not provide additional information on the state’s project plan, but stated the impetus for the project was the 2002 Coal Seam fire.

As it’s the first meeting of April, two council work sessions are scheduled. During the morning work session, scheduled for 8:30 a.m., the council is slated to discuss affordable housing and potential rate increases for users on the city’s grid.

City documents state Glenwood Springs has not raised electricity rates for five years, despite increased costs of green energy generation, increased transmission costs and several capital improvement projects completed to increase the electrical system’s resilience.

A study conducted by the city’s wholesale power supplier recommended the city increase its electricity rates by about 5% for the next two years, city documents state. If the rates are increased by about 5%, the supplier suggested the city consider adjusting electricity rates for inflation.

During an affordable housing presentation scheduled for the morning work session, Colorado Housing and Finance Authority representative Kathryn Grosscup and Community Builders Executive Director Clark Anderson are on tap to discuss affordable housing strategies as part of an educational preparation for a contract request the city council could consider later in April.

City Council could also discuss switching Glenwood Springs’ waste collection system to a franchise, or “single hauler,” model during the afternoon work session, scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

“Franchising provides the opportunity to improve waste tracking, reduce contamination rates in compost and recycling loads, and increase education on waste-related issues,” city documents state.

Reporter Ike Fredregill can be reached at 970-384-9154 or by email at ifredregill@postindependent.com.