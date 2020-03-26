Glenwood Springs to host live community forum Friday on Facebook
- 11 a.m. Friday: Mayor Jonathan Godes, Police Chief Joseph Deras and City Manager Debra Figueroa
- 11 a.m. Wednesday: LiftUp Executive Director Angela Mills and Garfield County Public Health Nutrition Program Manager Christine Singleton Dolan
- 3 p.m. Friday, April 1: Dr. Alan Michael Vargas of Grand River Health and Brisa Chavez with Garfield County
In an effort to maintain engagement with residents during the pandemic, the city of Glenwood Springs will continue to host live community forums via Facebook.
Last week Mayor Jonathan Godes and Valley View Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Ben Peery discussed the critical need for social distancing and answered COVID-19 related questions.
Godes, Police Chief Joseph Deras, who is bi-lingual, and City Manager Debra Figueroa will participate in Friday’s community forum.
According to Godes, the forums are intended to “educate, inform and engage” the community.
“It’s not a press conference and it’s not talking to people,” Godes said. “It’s talking with people and engaging them.”
Friday’s virtual meeting will touch on a number of COVID-19 related issues including Gov. Jared Polis’ stay-at-home order.
Residents can tune into any of the community forums on the city’s official Facebook page.
Additionally, community members can ask questions by posting in the event’s comments section ahead of time.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. and is expected to last between 30 minutes to an hour.
“The city is making every effort to have updates that include Spanish speakers and translators,” Hannah Klausman, public information officer, said.
The city plans on hosting community forums twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays.
