Glenwood Springs to host public meetings on how to bolster affordable housing 

Phase III of the Lofts at Red Mountain will be constructed on the north side of Wulfsohn Road in the Glenwood Meadows.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Glenwood Springs is holding an open house to update the community on their Strategic Housing Plan, a news release states

“(It’s) bolstering opportunities for the people of Glenwood to live in the same community where they work, participate and play supports social vibrancy, quality of life and economic vitality,” Senior Planner Watkins Fulk-Graysaid in the release.

The Strategic Housing Plan features housing demographic data and possible strategies to increase housing availability in Glenwood. The city will be presenting details about the plan-update process and hearing input from the community.

“The city is seeking to expand our toolbox to promote the production of affordable housing to meet these critical needs,” Watkins said in the release.

The open house is slated for noon-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road. It will give the public an opportunity to engage with staff while learning about and helping to prioritize housing strategies.

“The housing needs in Glenwood Springs are broad and include owner-occupied housing, senior housing, workforce housing and affordable/low-income housing,” Watkins said in the release.

City staff plans work toward implementing the top-priority strategies within a year of completion of the planning effort.

In 2022,the Glenwood Springs received a $45,000 Innovative Housing Strategies grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA), with a $15,000 local match to fund this plan update, the release states.

For those unable to attend the meeting in-person to view the open house boards, they will be able to access the information and submit comments online at cogs.us/742 beginning Monday.