Glenwood Springs to host virtual community meeting to share I-70 Glenwood Canyon operations plan

Glenwood Springs will host a virtual community meeting to share the Interstate 70 Glenwood Canyon operations plan on at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.

The meeting will provide information on the Colorado Department of Transportation’s plan for Glenwood Canyon and I-70 in the event of potential flash floods or debris flows resulting from last year’s Grizzly Creek Fire.

Representatives from the Colorado Department of Transportation, the White River National Forest Service and the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association will be present during the meeting.

The meeting will be hosted virtually on Zoom and the city of Glenwood’s Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/GlenwoodSpringsCO . Spanish language interpretation will be available.

Register for the Zoom meeting at http://www.cogs.us/May4Meeting .