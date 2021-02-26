Glenwood Springs to host virtual town hall Thursday, March 11

Imagine Glenwood and The City of Glenwood Springs is slated to host a virtual town hall at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11.

Information and updates will be provided on city projects, economic development and outlook, utility and infrastructure.

The virtual event will be simulcast in English and Spanish on Zoom. There will be a question and answer session, with questions being taken from participants on the phone.

The agenda will include the following topics:

• City of Glenwood Springs Water Rates

• South Midland

• 27th Street Underpass

• South Bridge

• Blake Gate

• City Broadband Project

• City Council Priorities 2021

• Current COVID Status

• RMI Quarry Update

• Ride Glenwood

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XKzs9z4xQy-G2hsvs03czw

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.