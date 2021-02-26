Glenwood Springs to host virtual town hall Thursday, March 11
Imagine Glenwood and The City of Glenwood Springs is slated to host a virtual town hall at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11.
Information and updates will be provided on city projects, economic development and outlook, utility and infrastructure.
The virtual event will be simulcast in English and Spanish on Zoom. There will be a question and answer session, with questions being taken from participants on the phone.
The agenda will include the following topics:
• City of Glenwood Springs Water Rates
• South Midland
• 27th Street Underpass
• South Bridge
• Blake Gate
• City Broadband Project
• City Council Priorities 2021
• Current COVID Status
• RMI Quarry Update
• Ride Glenwood
Register in advance for this webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XKzs9z4xQy-G2hsvs03czw
After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Glenwood Springs to host virtual town hall Thursday, March 11
Imagine Glenwood and The City of Glenwood Springs is slated to host a virtual town hall at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11.