Glenwood Springs to spend additional $740,000 on South Bridge design

On Thursday, Glenwood Springs City Council dedicated additional funding to the South Bridge project and awarded a planning services contract for the city’s comprehensive plan update.

During the City Council’s regular meeting, Terri Partch, the city’s engineer, told council members the South Bridge project design is nearing 90% completion. At this stage in the design phase, changes to the design documents need to be re-evaluated by the National Environmental Protection Agency, Partch said.

Some of the design changes include insulating a proposed tunnel under the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport runway, a flared entrance for the tunnel to accommodate semi-truck turning radiuses and sound barriers between the housing developments and the proposed traffic route connecting South Midland Avenue to Colorado Highway 82 via Airport Road.

An environmental assessment of the project required city staff to survey potentially impacted residents regarding their desire for sound barriers to be included in the project, Partch said.

Of the 11 area residents polled by city staff, 10 said they would like sound barriers erected, Partch said.

Three proposed sound barriers could be built at intervals along Airport Road, city documents state. Initially, proposed sound barrier plans called for the walls to be built alongside the road, effectively walling in portions of green space between the residences and Airport Road, Partch said.

After review, however, the location of utilities buried beneath the green space could require city staff to build the sound barrier between the residences and the green space, she said.

“We plan to go back to the residents and ask if they still want the noise walls, provided where they will need to be built,” Partch said.

Part-time Glenwood resident Meryl Glickman said sound barriers are important to the neighborhoods potentially affected by increased traffic as a result of the proposed South Bridge project.

“From a personal standpoint, we look at this as our refuge when we are up there, and it has gotten considerably noisier with traffic lately,” Glickman said. “A lot of children live along the road, and I think the wall will be protective.”

She was not in favor of installing a noise wall between the residences and the area’s green space.

Council Member Tony Hershey made a motion to approve an amendment to the city’s design contract with Jacobs Engineering for additional funds of about $741,000, and Council Member Shelley Kaup seconded the motion.

Council voted 6-0, with Mayor Pro Tem Charlie Willman absent, to approve Hershey’s motion.

Comprehensive Plan

To facilitate a proposed update to Glenwood Springs’ comprehensive plan, City Council awarded a planning services contract to Cushing Terrell, a Denver-based multidisciplinary building design company.

Cushing Terrell was one of five respondents to city’s planning services request for proposals, and the planning services contracted awarded by the city is not to exceed $213,000, which includes Cushing Terrell’s original bid of approximately $183,000, $15,000 for Spanish translation services and $14,000 for digital public outreach and website maintenance, city documents state.

Mayor Jonathan Godes made a motion to approve the contract, and Hershey seconded the motion, which was approved 6-0, with Willman absent.

Reporter Ike Fredregill can be reached at 970-384-9154 or by email at ifredregill@postindependent.com.