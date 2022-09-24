Glenwood Springs trounces 4A GJ Central in front of homecoming crowd

The Glenwood Springs Demons rode the running legs of junior quarterback Joaquin Sandoval on homecoming Friday night at Stubler Memorial Field and posted a 28-6 win over the 4A Grand Junction Central Warriors.

Sophomore fullback Mason Markovich contributed touchdown runs of 14 and 9 yards, helping along a Glenwood offense that was held in check for a good portion of the game by the Central defensive front. But it was Sandoval who put on his dancing shoes a night before the big homecoming ball that provided the offensive spark for the Demons that would spell the difference in the outcome of the game.

Following an uneventful first drive of the game by both teams, Sandoval took what appeared to be a broken play in the Demon backfield and scampered 72 yards along the sideline, outracing Central safety Cameron Redding to the north end zone, giving the home team a 6-0 lead. The point after attempt by Glenwood senior Andy Heisel was blocked by the Warriors.

Central got the ball back and flexed its offensive muscles, primarily with a ground game that featured senior bookend running backs Antonio Atencio and Santana Martinez. The Warriors ate up over 7 minutes of the second quarter clock with a 13-play drive that garnered four first downs for the Southwestern League outfit from Junction. But on a key fourth down play deep in Glenwood territory, it was Sandoval who rose up out of the Demon backfield, making a jolting tackle on Martinez at the 7 yard line, forcing Central to turn the ball over on downs.

Up against their own goal line, the Demons called on Sandoval, and the shifty signal caller delivered once again, breaking numerous Warrior tackle attempts before he was finally brought down 82 yards later, just short of the Glenwood goal line. Markovich cleaned things up from there on a pitch around the left end, giving Glenwood a 13-0 lead following Heisel’s true PAT.

With 2:59 left before the much-anticipated homecoming halftime ceremonies would commence, Glenwood sophomore linebacker Oliver Walz scooped up a fumble by Central quarterback Devin Hickey and raced untouched, 32 yards into the south end zone, allowing the Demons to breathe a bit easier at intermission.

An eye-popping statistic for Glenwood saw Sandoval rush for 152 yards on just three carries in the first half.

Penalties and turnovers were the order of the day in a slightly less than pleasing second half of play. Markovich added his second touchdown of the evening, and on a botched point after attempt, Heisel was forced to pass rather than kick, finding senior Brody Porter in the end zone for a 2-point conversion.

The stout Glenwood defense lost its bid for a shutout late in the fourth period when Hickey tossed a 10 yard scoring strike to senior wide receiver Johan Treviso to give the Warriors their only trip across the goal line on the night.

“Our defense played extremely hard tonight and helped set up many opportunities for us. All of the kids played hard tonight,” Glenwood head coach Tory Jensen said.

Glenwood (3-2), will be off next weekend before returning to action on Thursday, Oct. t, with a 3A Western Slope League game at Stubler Memorial Field against the Battle Mountain Huskies.

“We have the opportunity with the bye week to take a step back, see where we’re at, and work on some things,” Jensen said. “We’ve got to see how to get more kids involved and work on our fundamentals, but all of our goals are in front of us and I know the kids will keep working hard to achieve them.”

Around the 3A League Friday, it was Durango winning 42-14 over Mead and Battle Mountain losing 42-13 to Niwot.

In 2A and 1A action Friday night involving Garfield County teams, it was Rifle scoring 14 fourth-quarter points to pull off the road win at Brush, 28-23, and Roaring Fork losing 41-8 at Meeker.