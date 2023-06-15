Glenwood Springs utilities are about to get a lot easier to pay online

A man takes money out of his wallet.

Couretsy/Artem Beliaikin in Upslpash

The city of Glenwood Springs launched their new online portal for utilities this week.

“This is going to be a great system,” said Yvette Gustad, financial director for Glenwood Springs. “People are going to finally be able to sign up for online billing and email bills and be able to pay by credit card online.”

The new system is an Enterprise Resource Program (ERP), which will better manage information for the city.

Users will be able to set up a portal to see balances and activity, historical usage, manage their water and electric accounts, pay their bills online and communicate with the city’s finance department.

Residents will receive instructions next month, and will be prompted to use their account customer numbers from their paper bill to sign in to the new system and complete their profile and link it to their account information, according to the city’s website .

This will allow residents to receive their bills through email and reduce paper waste of mailing out 10,000 bills to residents every month.

“They can do that now, but this will be a much better system,” Gustad said. “You can log in, you can put all your accounts into one CSS, citizen self service. They’ll be able to combine other accounts and see them all in one place, instead of having to call or go online.”

Broadband will still be separate, but when the city’s new trash program, Pay-as-You-Throw launches, it will be added to this program.

“We’re hoping for a high rate of people signing up online,” Gustad said.

There will be a $2 fee for people who choose to continue receiving their bill in the mail, but there will be a three-month waiting period to make sure everybody can go online to sign up.

Customers will still be able to pay in-person through cash or check at the drop boxes, or mail a check to City Hall. They will also be able to pay by card by phone or in-person, and set up autopay with their bank.

Call 970-384-6455 for any additional assistance.