Glenwood Springs Warns Residents and Visitors to be Careful in High River Water
The City of Glenwood Springs wants to warn residents and visitors to be safe around high water.
The Roaring Fork River is running at high levels and is not safe for casual swimming.
The river is currently running around 3,000- 4,000 Cubic Feet Per Second (CFS) higher than normal and at a very fast rate.
Please respect barriers placed in parks for your safety.
