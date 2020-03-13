Glenwood Springs’ weekend weather report

Clouds and rain move out of west Glenwood and the sun begins to shine after a very rainy and chilly morning in the area.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Glenwood Springs can expect warmer temperatures, a few clouds and a slight chance of precipitation over the weekend.

According to Senior Meteorologist Tom Renwick with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, Saturday’s forecast calls for a high temperature of 51 degrees and a low of 35 degrees for the Glenwood Springs area.

“There is going to be some lingering moisture around,” Renwick said of Saturday morning.

Renwick said the latest weather models were indicating a 45% chance of rain between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday before dissipating shortly thereafter.

“As quickly as about 10 a.m. (the chance of rain) drops down to 20%,” Renwick said.

According to Renwick, Saturday’s forecast called for mostly cloudy skies in the morning as well as partly cloudy skies during the afternoon and evening hours.

Heading into Sunday, Renwick anticipated less cloud cover and little to no chance of precipitation for the Glenwood Springs area.

The forecast called for a high of 55 degrees and a low of 30 degrees on Sunday.

