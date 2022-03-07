Glenwood Springs, West Glenwood residents launch website to campaign against 480 Donegan annexation

A grassroots organization aimed at repealing the 480 Donegan annexation during the May election launched a website to inform residents about some of the development’s impacts on West Glenwood, a news release states.

Formerly known as the West Glenwood Pasture Group, the Glenwood Springs Citizens for Sensible Development (GSCSD) announced the launch of http://www.gscsd.org was the first step in a city-wide education initiative planned to provide perspective on the complex issues surrounding the 480 Donegan development proposed by R2 Partners, an Ohio-based development firm with roots in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Members of GSCSD successfully petitioned for a referendum repealing the Glenwood Springs City Council’s Nov. 4 decision to annex 480 Donegan. In December, the council opted to put the repeal on the May election ballot, allowing Glenwood Springs voters to have the final say on the annexation.

The website acts as a vehicle for residents making a case against the development, diving into why the annexation is bad for the city, the neighborhood and the time, the news release states.

A local business owner and founder of the private neighborhood awareness Facebook page, which restricted some members of media and city council from membership in 2021, Lacy King emphasized a desire for residents to learn about the GSCSD’s perspective on the development.

“We encourage all residents of Glenwood Springs to visit this website, examine all claims and learn what is truly at stake in the special election on May 3, when residents can decide the fate of 480 Donegan,” King said in the news release.

On the website, GSCSD provides information and opinions about issues concerning emergency evacuation capability, infrastructure, the future of the Glenwood Springs Mall, open space, affordable housing, water scarcity and the city’s comprehensive plan, which is in the process of being updated.

“It’s more complicated than just choosing whether we want to get a fire station in exchange for adding 700-1,000 new residents–and their vehicles–on our narrow, residential streets,” local business owner and GSCSD leader Laurie Raymond said in the news release. “We believe the consideration of

this project is too important and complex to be seen just in terms of promises made by developers.”