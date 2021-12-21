Glenwood Springs working to repair watermain break at Ponderosa and Donegan
City crews are working to restore service for some West Glenwood residents following a water main break near Ponderosa Drive and Donegan Road.
“There is currently no estimate for service to be restored, but repair work is expected to take several hours,” an update states. “To complete repairs, the intersection of Ponderosa Drive and Donegan is closed.
“Affected residents may go to the Glenwood Springs Community Center (100 Wulfsohn Road, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601) while waiting for water service repair work to be completed.”
