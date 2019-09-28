Glenwood Springs youth help support peers for YouthZone Ascent fundraiser

Megan Quinn and her fellow YouthZone Ascent fundraising team members have a message to share about dealing with the pressures of growing up in today’s society.

And they’ll deliver it through dance.

Quinn, a senior at Glenwood Springs High School, is part of the Live Fully Now Dance Team helping to raise money for YouthZone’s various support programs for the Ascent 2019 fundraising event this week.

“Kids have a lot of expectations to meet, and it can be hard,” Quinn said.

At the event, to be held at the Vaudeville Revue in Glenwood Springs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, she and her teammates will perform a piece about mindfulness in dance and spoken word.

“It’s about being mindful of others, as well as helping yourself out when you need it,” Quinn said. “Kids need to know there is support, whether that’s friends, your family or places like YouthZone.”

Quinn also helped raise money for last year’s Ascent with a dance bringing awareness around teen suicide. The team raised $32,000 for YouthZone, and went on to compete at a regional dance competition in Denver, placing second.

Also part of the Live Fully Now team are Skylar McLaren, Jenny Henry and Olivia Arnold.

Three other teams have also been busy raising funds for YouthZone’s various support programs for youth.

Teams include the Flannel Apes Band team, which wrote and will perform a song about substance abuse; the Brazilian Jujitsu martial arts team, are giving a presentation about bullying; and the Out of the Darkness mural team, which painted a mural for the Glenwood Springs YouthZone building around the theme of mental illness.

“Our whole theme is around youth supporting the community, and community supporting youth,” said YouthZone Executive Director Lori Mueller. “Youth are out there raising money and awareness, and are taking better care of the community in doing so.”

The annual event has a fundraising goal of $150,000, which goes a long way toward supporting the organization’s $1.5 million budget, Mueller said.

A $25 event ticket includes performances by the youth teams, select skits by the Vaudeville Revue troupe, a silent auction and a live auction featuring several different trips to places like Hawaii, South Dakota, Escalante, Utah, and the Columbia River Gorge. There are also Avalanche and 5 Point Film Festival tickets in the mix.

And, the evening includes a “paddle raise” auction, where attendees can offer between $50 and $1,000 to support specific YouthZone programs.

The event is expected to be a sell-out, but are still available by visiting http://www.youthzone.com/youthzone-ascent, or calling 970-945-9300.

