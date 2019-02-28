Glenwood students learn about ‘Rare Disease Day’ from one of their own

Sopris Elementary School third-grader Turner Fautsko was embraced by his friends and fellow classmates after a presentation Thursday morning calling attention to Rare Disease Day. Fautsko was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition, KiF1A Associated Neurological Disorder. His mother, Jenni, gave the presentation to third-grade students at the school on Thursday morning. Rare diseases affect more than 350 million people worldwide and 50 percent of those are children, according to globalgenes.org.