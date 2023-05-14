Glenwood swimming’s William Jones makes state finals, relays push in consolation bracket

Demons sophomore William Jones made the championship finals in 200- and 500-yard freestyle events. Three Glenwood Springs relay teams clawed their ways back to the consolation finals.

After finishing with their third consecutive conference title last week at Colorado Mesa University Natatorium in Grand Junction, Demons swimming sent nine boys to compete this weekend at the Colorado High School Activities Association 4A state swimming championships. The event was held Friday and Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton.

As a team, Glenwood Springs took 16th overall with 69 points. Cheyenne Mountain topped the charts with 349 points, Silver Creek took second place with 316 and Discovery Canyon nabbed third with 308.5.

Demons head coach Steve Vanderhoof said despite his team being young this year, they produced a great finish to the season this weekend.

“After two years of finishing in the top 10, this was definitely a rebuilding year,” he said. “Looking to next season, we graduate only three seniors which includes only one state participant. Glenwood will be back in the top 10 in the next few years.”

Individual highlights included Jones ending top 10 in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events. Nabbing ninth- (200 free) and 13th-place (500 free) finishes as a freshman last season, Jones came back this year with an 8th-place finish in the 200 free at 1:47.39 and 7th-place finish in the 500 free at 4:52.97.

Meanwhile, Demons freshman Brian Molloy nabbed a respectable 17th-place finish in the 200 individual medley at 2:06.81.

For relays, Glenwood made returns to the consolation finals in the 200 medley, as well as the 200 and 400 free events. The 400 free team — Jones, Luke Thornton, Jackson Trzcinski and Molloy — took 13th place with 3:25.96.

The 200 free team — Jones, Connor Cooley, Sam Hallenbaugh and Molloy — took 15th place with 1:34.25. The 200 medley team — Thornton, Cooley, Jackson, Trzcinski and Hallenbaugh — took 18th with 1:47.41.