Glenwood teacher conference focuses on classroom mindfulness

A two-day teacher education conference hosted by Colorado Mountain College in Glenwood Springs on Friday and Saturday aims to incorporate social and emotional learning in the classroom through mindfulness.

CMC is partnering with MindUP, a program of The Goldie Hawn Foundation, to present the conference at the Morgridge Commons space above the Glenwood Springs Library.

According to a press release from the college, special facilitators will provide teachers with researched, evidence-based social-emotional learning tools for preschool through eighth-grade schools.

“Rooted in neuroscience, MindUP gives children and their teachers the knowledge and skills they need to manage stress, regulate emotions and face the challenges of the 21st century with optimism, resilience and compassion,” according to the release.

MindUP’s focus on mindfulness has already been incorporated into the teacher education program at CMC.

Tuition for the conference is waived for CMC student teachers, local educators and CMC instructors who want to use the same tools in their classrooms.

“We are so grateful to have had such a positive response from our partnering school districts,” Elizabeth Qualman, CMC director of teacher education, said in the release.

As of earlier this week, the conference was nearing capacity.

The conference meets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave., second floor. Priority is given to teachers within the CMC service area. If extra space is available, tuition is $220 per person.

The conference was made possible through a grant from the Colorado Department of Higher Education and by the sponsorships of True Nature Healing Arts and Amoré Realty, both of Carbondale.

For more information, contact equalman@coloradomtn.edu or 970-569-2960, or visit coloradomtn.edu/foundation/cmc-mindup-conference.